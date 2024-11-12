Published 20:28 IST, November 12th 2024
K-Drama Star Song Jae Rim Aged 39 Found Dead At His Seoul Apartment, 2-Page Note Discovered
South Korean actor Song Jae Rim dies at 39 on Tuesday, November 12. The reason for his death remains undisclosed but a 2-page note was discovered at the scene.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Song Jae Rim passed away | Image: X
19:07 IST, November 12th 2024