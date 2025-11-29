K-drama Releasing On OTT In December: The Great Flood, Love Me, The Price of Confession, Surely Tomorrow And More | Image: x

The final month of 2025 is only a day away, and it promises to be exciting as several new K-dramas are ready to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more.

Shows like The Great Flood, Love, Me, Culinary Class Wars 2, and Pro Bonoor will give Hallyu fans plenty to enjoy while they relax with a cup of hot chocolate by the fireplace. Here’s your full watchlist.

The Great Flood

A deadly flood hits Earth in the near future. Trapped in their apartment building, a researcher and her son fight to survive and find a way out despite every obstacle in their path.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 19, 2025

Pro Bono

Kang David, a former prosecutor who is now an influencer and public-interest lawyer, enjoys his comfortable, materialistic life and the fame he receives from thousands of social media followers. He then meets Park Gi Ppeum, a woman who is completely unlike him and takes her work very seriously.

Where to watch: TVING

Release Date: December 6, 2025

Surely Tomorrow

Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo were lovers in their early twenties and reunited in their late twenties. Life eventually pulled them apart, only to bring them back together years later. He now works as a journalist reporting on a chaebol’s cheating scandal, and the woman at the centre of the story is his first love.

Where to watch: JTBC, Prime Video

Release Date: December 6, 2025

The Price of Confession

An Yun Su is an art teacher who lives with honesty and sincerity. One day, her husband dies under suspicious circumstances, and she is blamed for it. Unable to defend herself, she is sent to prison, where she meets a mysterious woman named Mo Eun.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 5, 2025

Culinary Class Wars 2

The beloved Korean cooking competition returns for Season 2 with fresh energy as the white and black spoons work hard to protect or reveal their identities.