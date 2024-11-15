Published 19:19 IST, November 15th 2024
K-pop girl Group New Jeans Threatens To Terminate Contract With ADOR, Gives Ultimatum
South Korean girl group NewJeans has warned its agency, ADOR, that it will terminate its contract if they don't fulfil their demand.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of New Jeans | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
19:19 IST, November 15th 2024