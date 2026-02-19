Kim Sae-Ron’s Last Film Set To Release One Year After Her Death: Here’s All You Need To Know About Everyday, We | Image: X

A year after Kim Sae-Ron’s untimely passing, fans will see the late actress on the big screen one last time. Her posthumous film, Everyday, We, will premiere this week, marking an emotional moment for the Korean film industry and for audiences who grew up watching her work.

Everyday, We: release date

Everyday We will arrive in cinemas on February 23. Kim Min-Jae directs the teen romance film, which will hold a press screening at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall on the same day. After the screening, the director and cast will take part in a press conference. The release comes shortly after Kim Sae-Ron’s first death anniversary on February 16.

Plot of Everyday, We

Everyday, We based on a well-known webtoon with the same title. The film aims to keep the webtoon’s warm and touching spirit while bringing its coming-of-age journey to the big screen.

The plot focuses on two childhood friends, Ho Soo and Han Yeo-Ul, whose connection changes completely just before they start high school. Ho Soo, played by Lee Chae-min, suddenly admits his feelings for Yeo-Ul and even surprises her with an unexpected kiss. Yeo-Ul, played by the late Kim Sae-Ron, feels shocked and overwhelmed, so she ends their friendship straight away because she cannot handle the sudden change.

However, fate brings them together again. Even though they never planned to attend the same school, they ended up in the same class. As they experience the intensity of teenage love, they begin to face their true feelings and rethink the bond they once shared.

Cast of Everyday, We

The cast also features Ryu Eui-hyun as Kwon Ho-Jae, a senior who draws Yeo-Ul’s interest and adds depth to the storyline. Former Cherry Bullet member Choi Yu-ju plays Kim Ju Yeon, bringing warmth and lively energy to the high school atmosphere.