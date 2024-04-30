Advertisement

Kang Eun Tak, known for starring in K-dramas like Man in a Veil, Young Lady and Gentleman, Beautiful You and more, is all set to tie the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend. The couple has been dating for the past 2 years and have now decided to take the next step in their relationship. The reports of the wedding surfaced online on Tuesday, which was later confirmed by Eun Tak himself.

Kang Eun Tak shares his wedding plans with a handwritten letter

On April 30, several reports in the Korean media verified that Kang Eun Tak is planning to get married to his girlfriend on May 11. His fiancée is not a celebrity and the couple have been blissfully together for the past 2 years. Addressing the news, the actor penned a note on his Instagram handle. He expressed his regret for the delay in the announcement and requested their blessing.

Eun Tak’s letter can be roughly translated to, “I apologize for the news you heard first through the article. Due to personal circumstances and private matters, I had postponed the announcement. I started acting in my 20s and ran diligently in your support and love, and before I knew it, I had already crossed over 40.”

The actor talked about the rough time he went through and how his fiancée helped him through it all. “From a certain moment, I found myself lost in numerous worries and depression.. constantly falling in self-esteem, unable to find my centre and wandering, I tried to break free, but it wasn't easy. Then, I met someone who always held my hand, constantly blowing courage and confidence into me, and believing in me. So I made a big decision. Let's open the second act of life together as a married couple,” added Eun Tak.

He concluded the note by giving assurance to the fans that he will bear the responsibility of a husband and an actor simultaneously and will strive for growth in both fields. Lastly, he apologised again for the delay in the announcement and asked for fans’ support and love.

Kang Eun Tak's journey from modelling to acting

Kang Eun Tak made her debut as a fashion model in 2001. He later rose to prominence in the Korean TV and film industries, winning over audiences with his endearing persona in a number of critically acclaimed dramas and films.

His most well-known K-dramas are East of Eden (2008–2009), Jumong: Prince of the Legend (2006–2007), Land of Gold (2014), Happiness in the Wind (2010), A Man in a Veil (2020–2021), Young Lady and Gentleman (2021–2022), Love to the End (2018), and Love is a Drop by Drop (2016–2017). He was also a part of films like Love to the End (2017), Sunshine (2015), and Secretly, Greatly (2013).