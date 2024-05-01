Advertisement

Baek A Yeon, popular for singing the OST of the K-drama Vagabond, announced her first pregnancy on Tuesday, April 30. The singer shared the news 1 year after getting married to her non-celebrity husband. She is expected to give birth sometime in September or October.

Baek A Yeon confirms pregnancy

The singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of herself holding a sonogram of her unborn baby. In the caption, she wrote, “Hello everyone! A precious little angel has arrived in our family like a gift! I couldn’t inform you in advance, but half of this 10-month journey has already passed, and in 5 months, we’ll be able to meet the baby!”

Baek A Yeon expressed her happiness and excitement about her first pregnancy and revealed that she is expecting a baby girl. “Becoming a mom for the first time is even more magnificent and profound than I imagined, and I’ve been experiencing it firsthand every day (feat. thank you, Mom.) The baby’s nickname is ‘Yongyong,’ and she’s a daughter. While living healthily with Yongyong, I’ll make sure to keep singing my songs for all of you! Thank you,” she added.

Advertisement

A look back at Baek A Yeon's career

South Korean singer-songwriter Baek A Yeon is well-known for her work on the original soundtracks of popular K-dramas, including Song Hye Kyo's Encounter, IU's Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Lee Jun Ho's Wok of Love, and Lee Seung Gi's Vagabond. The singer signed with JYP Entertainment after placing second in the first season of K-Pop Star in 2011 and released her debut EP, I'm Baek, in September of that same year.

Advertisement

Recently, she released her single LIME (I'm So) on November 6, 2023. Baek A Yeon got married to her boyfriend in a private ceremony on August 12, 2023.