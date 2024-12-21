Published 13:09 IST, December 21st 2024
Nam Joo Hyuk's East Palace Set Goes Up In Flames, Photos Go Viral
Reportedly, a fire broke out on a drama set in Misan-myeon, Yeoncheon-gun, Gyeonggi-do. The drama titled East Palace will star Nam Joo Hyuk in lead role.
- Entertainment News
Nam Joo Hyuk made fans swoon with his acting skills in Twenty-Five Twenty-One. Although, he has established himself as one of the most sought-after actors in K-dramas, his success has evidently propelled to international heights after playing the role of Baek Yi-jin. The actor who has been confirmed for an upcoming drama might had a lucky escape as the the sets of the drama reportedly caught fire.
Fire breaks out on the set of Nam Joo Hyuk’s upcoming drama
Nam Joo Hyuk was recently finalised for a historical drama titled East Palace and the shoot was supposed to happen caught fire. According to a South Korea media outlet Herald Economy, a fire broke out at the Netflix show’s filming location in Misan-myeon, Yeoncheon-gun, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.
The fire department had reportedly issued a Level 1 response and firefighters and equipment were deployed from three to seven fire stations. The fire was contained within 2 hours. No casualties were reported, but few equipments and and the set was burnt down.
All about Nam Joo Hyuk’s upcoming drama East Palace
East Palace was recently confirmed by streaming giant Netflix. The show will star Roh Yoon-seo (Crash Course in Romance, 20th Century Girl, Our Blues), Cho Seung-woo (Divorce Attorney Shin, Sisyphus, Life, Stranger) in pivotal roles.
Reportedly, the filming has already begun and will end in the middle of 2025. This will be Nam Joo Hyuk’s first acting role after his completion of his 18 month military enlistment on September 19, 2024.
