Queen of Tears' actress Kim Ji Won finds herself in the midst of what could blow up to be a rather big controversy. The actress currently stands accused of reportedly committing planned tax evasion. It must however be pointed out, that the accusations in question, have been levied by eagle-eyed netizens, with an official legal case on the same, yet to be registered.

Has Kim Ji Won committed tax evasion?



April 19, saw multiple accusations being levied against Kim Ji Won online, directly calling out the actress for reportedly committing tax evasion. It all started with her purchase of a home, worth 6.30 billion KRW, in Seould’s Gangnam area. The six-story building makes for quite the luxury buy considering the posh and high-ranking real estate locality it happens to be located in. As per a Pinkvilla report, the news (of the purchase) was confirmed by the deputy manager of the real estate agency, who claimed that the contract for the purchase was closed in 2021.

Internet sleuths, finding the big buy suspicious, got down to digging and found some alleged reports implying that the company whose name was used to buy the Gangnam building is named Jiwon Entertainment Co, Ltd. What was incredibly fishy about this was that Kim Ji Won was listed as the sole name for both the representative as well as the staff of the company.

Is Kim Ji Won in the clear?



Further digging on the part of the internet sleuths, led to the reported discovery, that the company in question was set up back in March of 2016 and the address was registered as Kim Ji Won’s building’s 4th and 5th floor. For context, many companies set up a paper company to purposely avoid paying taxes - as a result, law was created where companies can only be exempted if a purchase is made 5 years after its establishment. Considering the company was set up in 2016 with the home being purchased in 2021, netizens concluded that this was an attempt at planned tax evasion by the actress.

A counter opinion on this situation on the other hand, asserts that since four of the six floors of the building are rented out at the moment, the purchase had been made by Kim Ji Won commercially - thereby justifying her actions. The actress is yet to address the fiasco.