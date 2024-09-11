Published 17:19 IST, September 11th 2024
Reply 1988 Star Ryu Jun Yeol Spotted With Krystal After Dating Scandal With Hyeri And Han So-hee
South Korean actor Ryu Jun Yeol and idol Krystal were spotted together at the US Open tennis tournament finals. But why has this sparked outrage amongst fans?
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ryu Jun Yeol (R) and Krystal are South Jorean stars | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:19 IST, September 11th 2024