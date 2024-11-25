Scarlet Innocence Star Jung Woo Sung Admits To Having Baby With Model Moon Gabi Out Of Wedlock

Jung Woo Sung is a well renowned actor who has been part of popular films including The Good, the Bad, the Weird, Cold Eyes, The Divine Move, The King and Steel Rain among others. The actor recently revealed that he is the father of model Moon Gabi’s son. His agency issued a statement.

Jung Woo Sung admits having a baby with Moon Gabi out of wedlock

Jung Woo Sung’s agency Artist Company released a statement confirming the news that, “the baby Moon revealed on her social media is Jung Woo-sung’s son”. The statement said, “It’s true that actor Jung Woo Sung is the biological father of the child that Moon Gabi revealed on social media. He is currently in the process of discussing the best possible avenues for childcare, and as a father, he will take full responsibility for the child until the end.”

Moon Gabi too revealed on Instagram that she had given birth to a son but did not disclose the identity of the father. She wrote, “I'm going to write like this to tell my story, leaving behind the eventful last year, and the new year of 2024 with only one month left. I think I've forgotten but I still wanted to say how about I'm sorry and grateful to those who still care about me and support me through an honest story. Now as a mother of one child, I have found the courage to live with a little more ordinary happiness. The choice to do so was only for the baby to be born. I thought that in order to keep something precious on the one side of my mind, I have to work hard.

I was such a poor-to-be mom with nothing prepared so I needed time to prepare everything but actually I think that was a coward's mom's choice. I am a mother who is still not perfect ready with the child who came into the world but regardless of my imperfections, I have made a vow to be a healthy mother filled with love and happiness rather than perfection. So as a mother, I am eager to give my child a healthy and happy life filled with complete love. Got me some hope.

He further wrote, “Pregnancy and childbirth were the same, but I'm going to have more new experiences with my child in the future. My post that went down without hesitation may not reach everyone's heart but at least I hope it will hear enough for the few people that support me..Going forward in life, I will face numerous people and be asked as many questions, but I feel like my heart is a little relieved by publishing my story like this. Step by step, step by step I'll see. Be healthy and happy to all.”

Fans reaction to Jung Woo Sung revealing him having a baby

The moment the statement was issued of him having a baby with the model, fans took to comment section and expressed his views in which majority of them favoured him. One user wrote, “I don't really have complaints about how this is being handled if he is really going to support and acknowledge his son. I don't think he should have to marry her if he doesn't want to.”

