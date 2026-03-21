Seoul Lights Up Purple, BTS Open Comeback Festival With 'Body To Body' At Gwanghwamun Stage After 4 Years

BTS: Taehyung, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-hope, RM and Suga, make an iconic return to the stage on Saturday, performing at Gwanghwamun Square after nearly four years of break. The concert, titled BTS The Comeback Live: ARIRANG, is the largest public concert in South Korean history, with an estimated crowd of 2.6 lakh ARMY attending live.

BTS Comeback concert highlights

Bangtan opened the concert at Gwanghwamun with Body to Body from their latest album, ARIRANG. The performance ends on a striking note, as five women in traditional Korean attire close the vocals in a Korean folk style.

Following the tracklist, BTS perform Hooligan and 2.0, wearing hip-hop-inspired black outfits while red lighting fills the stage, reflecting the album’s signature colours. RM performs seated on a chair during this segment due to his injury, which adds a distinct visual element to the stage.

Later, the performance, BTS greeted ARMY with their iconic introduction in Korean, “Hello, we are BTS.” They thank fans for waiting through their long journey and say they missed them as they return for their first concert since enlistment, both in person and virtually. Jungkook adds, “We have something special tonight. We’ll do our best, give everything we got.”

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BTS then take fans down memory lane by performing crowd favourites Butter and Mic Drop. This brings back a wave of nostalgia to the audience at the comeback concert. Suga delivers the iconic mic drop moment at the end of the song. Then they treat ARMY with SWIM, FYA.

In the last moments, BTS sang Dynamite and Mikrokosmos as a heartfelt tribute to ARMY, creating an emotional sing-along and filling the venue with a sea of purple lights.

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RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, V, and Jin bring the Arirang Live concert in Seoul to a perfect close. They thank ARMY for their love and support and encourage fans to return home safely after the show.

This performance marks the septet’s first full stage appearance since 2022, when all seven members took a break to complete South Korea’s mandatory military service. Suga completed his enlistment in June 2025, allowing the group to reunite as a complete unit. RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook join him as they completed their training earlier.