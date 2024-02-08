Advertisement

TWS, the brother group of SEVENTEEN is all set to make its debut. However, ahead of the official debut, the K-pop group found itself embroiled in a logo plagiarism controversy before even making its official debut. On January 8, SEVENTEEN's agency Pledis Entertainment, responded to plagiarism accusations concerning the logo for their upcoming K-pop boy group. The allegations were brought forward by TWM, a Korea-based custom watch brand.

What happened between TWS and TWM?

On January 2, TWM Strap took to its official channels to share that TWS had allegedly plagiarised their meticulously crafted logo. The custom watch strap brand claimed that the similarities were too striking, emphasising that the logo was hand-drawn and held a trademark. They declared their intention to file a formal complaint of trademark infringement through legal channels.

(Logos of TWM Strap, Pledis Entertainment | Image: TWM Strap, Pledis Entertainment )

TWM Strap called for a comparison between their logo and TWS's, expressing disbelief at the apparent similarities. They stressed the uniqueness and significance of their logo, protected under trademark law, and vowed to respond robustly to what they perceive as plagiarism. The brand also highlighted the personal investment in their creative work, dating back to September 2018, and condemned any form of copying.

Advertisement

"This is my creative work that has continued since September 2018. It’s currently a trademarked asset under protection. Copying is unacceptable. It’s the face of this brand,” and warned, “I’m receiving threatening messages, but I’ll capture them and include them as evidence when I file a complaint," the brand said.

What did Pledis Entertainment say about the accusations?

In response to the accusations, Pledis Entertainment addressed the issue through the South Korean media outlet Newsen. The agency refuted claims of plagiarism and clarified that the TWS logo was independently created. They stated that they collaborated with an outsourcing company for the logo design, emphasising the originality of their creation.

Taking proactive steps to settle the dispute, the agency had personally met with TWM's staff members. The face-to-face meeting allowed Pledis to provide a detailed explanation of the logo creation process, addressing any concerns or misunderstandings that had arisen.

Advertisement

In an interview with Newsen, the agency stated, "We met with the company representative in person and provided a comprehensive explanation of the logo creation process, and all misunderstandings were amicably resolved."