South Korean Singer Anda Announces Marriage And Pregnancy, Shares Photos

Advertisement

South Korean singer Anda took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her intimate wedding ceremony. She shared the news of her wedding along with the information that she is expecting her first child. Along with the photos, the singer also penned a long note where she mentioned that she is about to start a second life, as a mother and wife.

Anda ties the knot with mystery man

On May 3, Anda took to her Instagram account to pen a note for her fans explaining why she has been away from the limelight for some time. She posted a closeup picture standing hand-in-hand with her husband. Anda went on to post a photo with her husband as newly married. The singer has yet not declared the identity of her husband.

Taking to Instagram, Anda wrote in Korean, “Hello, this is Anda. You haven't heard from me in a while. It's been a long time since I've shared this news, but it's an unexpected story I just came out of nowhere. How should I announce this news, I wanted to come to you with news about the album and music, but I'm so sorry to the fans to announce this unexpected news. It's been a long time of worrying.” She then went to on to reveal the news of her marriage and pregnancy.

Anda requests fans to wish her best for a new life

In the same post, Anda continued her note and wrote about welcoming a baby girl. She said, “A baby angel came between me and the precious person whom I've been meeting with good feelings since last year, and that year winter I have seen the fruit of love called marriage.” Anda shared photos of herself as a bride. She wore a pristine white off-shouldered gown for her secret wedding.

Anda shares photos from her wedding | Image: Anda/Instagram

She concluded the note by writing, “From now on, as a singer, as a mother, and as a wife of another household About to start the second life of Anda! You may be surprised by the sudden news, but please watch carefully I would appreciate your support. In order to return your love, I will try harder and actively communicate in various aspects. Thank you.” Anda aka Won Min-ji debuted in 2012 with the single Don't Ask featuring Yang Dong-geun. In 2019, she released her first digital single and titled What You Waiting For.