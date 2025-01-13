Squid Game 2 Actor Park Sung Hoon Replaced In The Tyrant's Chef After Controversy For Posting Explicit Parody Clip

Squid Game 2 released in streaming giant Netflix on December 26, 2024 amid mixed reviews. Actor Park Sung Hoon who played a pivotal role in the series was caught up in controversy. In regard to the issue, Park Sung Hoon has exited the upcoming drama The Tyrant’s Chef.

Why did Park Sung Hoon exited The Tyrant’s Chef drama?

Recently, the production company behind the series The Tyrant’s Chef released a statement which confirmed Park Sung Hoon’s exit. They said, “After much discussion between the production team and Park Sung Hoon's representatives, the decision was made that it will be difficult for him to join this project”. According to report, Lee Chae-Min has been approached for the role.

File photo of Park Sung Hoon | Source: IMDb

This sudden turn of events is due to Park Sung Hoon, who came under fire for uploading an AI cover of the show’s poster showing naked men and women as participants in the game. His post invited heavy criticism as South Korea was mourning the death of 179 passengers in the plane crash. The post was immediately deleted right after it was posted. The photo revealed Japanese AV actresses or porn actresses parodying the show while naked. Although Park Sung Hoon apologised several times, yet he was trolled for the post.

On January 8, during an interview for Squid Game Season 2, Park also issued an apology, saying, “I sincerely apologise for the great mistake I made recently, which caused discomfort and concern to many people.”

What do we know about upcoming drama The Tyrant’s Chef?

The Tyrant’s Chef tells the story about a chef who time-slips to past the moment she reaches the top and meets the king who is considered as the worst tyrant but is also the greatest gourmet. The show will star Im Yoon Ah, Oh Eui Shik, Kangana Han Na and Seo Yi Sook among others.

Lee Chae-Min who is in talks to replace Park Sung Hoon has been part of several popular dramas including High Class, Love All Play, Crash Course in Romance, See You in My 19th Life and Crushology among others.

File photo of Lee Chae-Min | Source:IMDb