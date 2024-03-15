×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Squid Game Actor O Yeong-su Found Guilty Of Sexual Misconduct

The Squid Game actor, O Yeong-su, was handed an eight months sentence, suspension for two years, and 40 hours at a sexual violence treatment programme.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Oh Yeong-su
Oh Yeong-su | Image:Netflix
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

South Korean actor O Yeong-su, known for his stint in the first season of Netflix series Squid Game, was convicted in sexual harassment case on Friday, March 15. He has been handed a suspended prison sentence, a court official said, as per Reuters

O Yeong-su found guilty of sexual harassment 

The Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Court sentenced O to eight months in prison. He has also been ordered to complete 40 hours of classes at a sexual violence treatment programme, the court official said. The 79-year-old actor, who was charged with two counts of sexual harassment in 2017, had denied the accusations.

O Yeong-su

 

As he was leaving the court, O told reporters he planned to appeal against the decision. He has seven days to appeal or the ruling will be upheld. O was indicted in 2022 and prosecutors had previously sought a sentence of one year in prison, according to media reports.

Womenlink, a women's rights group in South Korea, welcomed the ruling and urged O to apologise to the victim. "The defendant resembles other offenders of sexual violence in theatre in the past who tried to cover up their sexual violence as 'favour' and 'friendship'," the group said in a post on X.

Advertisement

According to the Suwon District Court, O Yeong-su was accused of sexually abusing a lady twice while he was living in a remote place for a theater performance in 2017.

O Yeong-su

 

O Yeong-su’s claim to fame

O won best supporting actor in television at the Golden Globes for his role in "Squid Game" in 2022, becoming the first South Korean to snatch the award.

Advertisement

He played the elderly character Oh II-nam, one of the main antagonists of the first season. The controversy over the accusations of sexual harassment saw him dropping out of an upcoming film in South Korea.

(with inputs from agencies)

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The FIITJEE Salary delays and the future of brick and mortar coaching

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

a few seconds ago
SBI plea rejection electoral bonds

Electoral bond buys

a minute ago
Water crisis has added to the woes of Bengaluru residents

Bengaluru Water Crisis

a minute ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ngidi ruled out of IPL

3 minutes ago
Board Exams

APOSS Hall Tickets Out

3 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Game Changer Photo Leaked

4 minutes ago
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh on PAK

5 minutes ago
K Srikkanth with Sunil Gavaskar

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

6 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover on IT tax notice

Ashneer Grover IT notice

6 minutes ago
Man to Swim 32km in 10 Hours From Sri Lanka to India to Fulfil Vow For Lord Ram Consecration

Man to Swim

6 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover

Delhi HC Ashneer Grover

7 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Tyson trains for fight

8 minutes ago
Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra

BIG BOOST FOR TITANS!

9 minutes ago
Oh Yeong-su

O Yeong-su Found Guilty

10 minutes ago
UEFA Champions League trophy

New UEFA Champions League

10 minutes ago
MS Dhoni flips a coin during toss in the IPL 2023 final

IPL 2024 Captains List

11 minutes ago
IPL

IPL 2024 Umpires List

12 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo