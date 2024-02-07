Advertisement

Squid Game actor Oh Young Soo has been sentenced to one year in prison on charges of sexual harassment. The 79-year-old actor who played the role of Oh II-nam in the South Korean series was accused of kissing and groping a woman back in 2017. As per South Korean media on February 2, prosecutors have requested a year in prison for Oh Young Soo. The victim filed a case against Oh Young Soo nearly three years after the incident in December 2021. Meanwhile, Oh Young Soo was indicted in November 2022 on sexual misconduct charges.

Accusations against Squid Game star Oh Young Soo

The case against Oh Young Soo was originally dismissed in April 2022 but after the victim's request the case was reopened. During a trial on Friday, the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office requested a year in jail for Oh Young Soo and demanded that he should be restricted from working with children and other young actors.

"He avoided his responsibility, saying the victim was ‘like a daughter to him’, though the victim asked for an apology, making the victim frustrated," the officer said, as reported by The Straits Times.

Oh Young Soo denies sexual harassment allegations

During the investigation, Oh Young Soo aka the Squid Game star denied all allegations against him. The actor in a statement said, "I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges."

"It’s so painful and hard to stand in this court at this age like this. It is miserable that the last chapter of my life to end in such a way, making my whole life fall apart," Oh Young Soo added.