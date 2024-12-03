Tomorrow Actor Park Min Jae Dies At 32 Due To Cardiac Arrest, Last Rites To Be Held Soon

The Korean entertainment industry is grieving the sudden loss of 32-year-old actor Park Min Jae. His agency confirmed the tragic news, revealing that he suffered a cardiac arrest while travelling to China on 29 November. Family members and the agency stated that he had no prior medical issues, making his unexpected passing even more shocking.

The tragic news was announced by his brother via a heartfelt social media post on Monday, December 2. He wrote, "My beloved brother has gone to rest. I hope as many people as possible can remember my brother. Please understand that I cannot contact everyone individually."

Min Jae’s agency, Big Title, also confirmed his passing. CEO Hwang Ju Hye shared a poignant statement, saying, "The guy who said he would conquer China and go on a month-long trip has gone on a much longer journey. It was so sudden and so shocking... The family must be feeling unimaginable sorrow... Min Jae, there's still so much we want to say and do together. I was grateful to have been your representative, even if only for a short time, and I'm deeply sorry. I will never forget the name of actor Park Min Jae!"

Park Min Jae was widely recognised for his roles in popular shows such as Tomorrow, Little Women, Call It Love, The Korea-Khitan War, and Mr. Lee.