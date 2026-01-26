Updated 26 January 2026 at 20:56 IST
True Beauty Actor Cha Eun-woo Apologises For Controversy Involving Tax Evasion Case, Takes 'Full Responsibility' In Official Statement
ASTRO’s Cha Eun-Woo has finally reacted to the $13.8 million tax evasion allegations linked to his agency, Fantagio, through a detailed statement on social media.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
True Beauty Actor Cha Eun-woo Takes 'Full Responsibility' For Tax Evasion Case Involving His Mother's Company | Image: X
Popular South Korean actor and singer Cha Eun-woo is under investigation by the National Tax Service over alleged tax evasion of more than 20 billion won(around £11.6 million, or roughly $13.6 million), connected to corporate entities linked to his family. As the matter grew, the True Beauty actor reacted to the allegations. In his official statement, he apologised to his fans and confirmed that he will fully comply with all tax-related procedures in the future.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 26 January 2026 at 20:56 IST