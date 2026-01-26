True Beauty Actor Cha Eun-woo Apologises For Controversy Involving Tax Evasion Case, Takes 'Full Responsibility' In Official Statement

Popular South Korean actor and singer Cha Eun-woo is under investigation by the National Tax Service over alleged tax evasion of more than 20 billion won(around £11.6 million, or roughly $13.6 million), connected to corporate entities linked to his family. As the matter grew, the True Beauty actor reacted to the allegations. In his official statement, he apologised to his fans and confirmed that he will fully comply with all tax-related procedures in the future.