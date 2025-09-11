TXT Frontman Soobin Runs Into Legal Trouble Ahead of US Tour? Speculations Rife, HYBE Yet To React | Image: X

Just ahead of TXT’s first concert in the USA, a new report of an alleged attempt to deport Soobin has been making the rounds. Amid the ongoing ICE crackdowns and raids in the United States, a netizen reportedly submitted a false tip-off, claiming that the TOMORROW X TOGETHER leader was undocumented and living in the country illegally. This news has angered MOAs, as someone seems to be exploiting a serious real-life issue to target the idol.

Did TXT’s Soobin report to ICE in relation to the US Raid on Koreans?

As per reports, unverified online posts circulated claiming that someone submitted an immigration tip against Soobin. After the recent ICE(United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement) raids on Korean workers, an unidentified person allegedly tipped off ICE and falsely claimed the TXT leader was in the U.S. illegally.

Although the original post was deleted, screenshots spread online, sparking fandom wars and encouraging copycats.

Netizens seemed to start a hate train against TXT, but it backfired as fans called it a disgusting act that crossed a line.

What is the US raid about?

For those who don’t know, on September 4, ICE carried out an immigration raid after receiving a tip about “unlawful practices.” The raid took place at a Hyundai facility in Georgia, where officers detained at least 300 South Korean workers, most of whom reportedly held valid work visas.

Later reports surfaced that ICE violated rules by detaining individuals, including legal residents and even U.S. citizens, without proper checks or warrants.