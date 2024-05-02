Weki Meki Members Dohwa And Elly's Vlog Sparks Group’s Disbandment Rumours

Advertisement

Weki Meki, a well-known group in the K-pop community since their debut in 2017, seemed to be on the road to breaking up. Fans of the band, who are well-known for songs like Picky Picky, Oopsy, Crush, and Cool, are concerned about their future because they haven't heard from them since their 2021 mini-album, I Am Me. Furthermore, a member's recent remark appears to have validated the fans' concerns.

Weki Meki members drop hints about the group’s breakup

After Weki Meki's Dohwa and Elly posted a YouTube vlog, there were speculations about the group’s disbandment. The girls discussed their living arrangements in the vlog, with Elly revealing that she had never lived alone and has always resided in the group's dorms. Later in the video, Elly casually hinted that they might be moving out of the dorm around July or August, which is around the same time the band will be reaching its contract expiration date.

Both Weki Meki and their management company, Fantagio, have refrained from making any official public statements regarding the rising fears of their disbandment. Fans' concerns have grown as a result of this lack of communication, and an abundance of sincere words and tributes have been posted on social media, highlighting the group's impact despite their limited career.

More about Weki Meki

Fantagio founded the South Korean girl group Weki Meki in 2017. Eight people make up the group: Lucy, Suyeon, Elly, Yoojung, Doyeon, Sei, Lua, Rina, and Rina. The group was once known as i-Teen Girls and consisted of trainees for the talent development program Fantagio i-Teen.

Weki Meki made their debut with the extended play Weme, which was released on August 8, 2017. I Don't Like Your Girlfriend, the main song from the EP, is one of six tracks in total. The album is notable for having lyrics written by Choi Yoojung. The group made its last comeback with their fifth EP, I Am Me in November 2021. It featured six tracks, including the title tune Siesta.