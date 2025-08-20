When Life Gives You Tangerines Actor Kim Seon-ho Flags Impersonations In His Name, Cautions Fans Against Deepfake Videos

Deepfakes and AI scams have become a growing concern in the Korean entertainment industry. In the most recent case, When Life Gives You Tangerines actor Kim Seon-Ho issued a strong warning against the increasing misuse of AI-generated videos and impersonation in fraud targeting him.

Kim Seon-ho cautions fans to stay alert against deepfake scams

Start-Up actor’s agency Fantagio revealed that announced that fake videos and fraudulent accounts have recently appeared online, trying to trick his fans into giving money in his name.

The agency made it clear that neither Kim Seon-ho nor his team would ever reach out to anyone to ask for money or personal details.

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), the agency quoted in Korean that translates, “Recently, there have been cases of demanding money through deepfake videos and impersonations related to actor Kim Sun-ho on social media. Actors and our employees do not, in any case, require money or personal information through private contact to a particular individual.”

Calling these impersonations and rumours a serious crime, Fantagio stated it is keeping a close watch on the matter and will take firm legal action against those responsible, quoting, “The dissemination of false information using deepfakes, including impersonating actors, is clearly illegal, and we will continue to respond strongly through continuous monitoring. Please be extra careful not to be damaged by fans. Thank you."

In May, Kim Seon-ho’s agency, Fantagio, addressed the rising negativity surrounding the actor.