Who Was Lee Sang-Bo? South Korean Actor Found Dead At His Home

South Korean actor Lee Sang-Bo breathed his last at the age of 44. According to reports, the actor was found dead at his house in Pyeongtaek on Thursday by a family member. Authorities have started an investigation into his death. Rugal actor’s sudden demise has left his fans shocked, and they are mourning his demise on social media.

After the news broke, his agency, Korea Management Group (KMG), said, “We saw the news and are currently trying to understand the situation.”

File photo of Lee Sang-Bo

The agency added, "Hello, this is KMG. We regret to inform you of the passing of our actor Lee Sang Bo. At the request of his family, we are unable to disclose the cause of death. His wake is being held at Room 3 of the Pyeongtaek Central Funeral Home."

It also stated, "For the privacy and protection of his family, we kindly ask that the media and public refrain from coverage and visits, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Thank you."

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File photo of Lee Sang-Bo

Local authorities reported that a family member found the actor’s body at around 12:40 pm KST on Thursday. Police officials in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, confirmed there were no signs of foul play, although they are still investigating to determine the exact cause of death. The funeral will take place at 10:30 am on March 29 at Jungang Funeral Home, Room 3, in Pyeongtaek.

Who is Lee Sang-Bo?

Born in 1981, Lee Sang-Bo started his acting career in 2006 with the drama Invisible Man Choi Jang Soo. Over the years, he built a consistent presence in the industry, appearing in projects such as Private Lives, Miss Monte-Cristo, and The Elegant Empire. In 2021, his role in Miss Monte-Cristo became a major turning point, as he took on a leading role that brought him wider recognition.

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