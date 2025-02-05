Published 19:14 IST, February 5th 2025
XO Kitty Actor Ok Taec-yeon Proposes To His Girlfriend Under Eiffel Tower? Idol's Agency Issues Statement Over Viral Photo
Ok Taec-yeon's agency issued a statement after a picture of him proposing his girlfriend went viral. In 2020, the actor had confirmed he is in a relationship.
Ok Taec-yeon aka Jang Jun-Woo is a rapper from South Korean boy band 2PM and gained immense popularity after playing the role of villain in series Vincenzo. Recently, a photo of him proposing his girlfriend under Eiffel Tower went viral on social media. The idol’s agency has now clarified in regard to this matter.
XO Kitty Actor Ok Taec-yeon Proposed His Girlfriend?
Photo of Ok Taec-yeon and his girlfriend surfaced on internet which sparked wedding rumours. The idol’s agency issued a statement, “He simply took a photo for his girlfriend’s birthday. Since she is a non-celebrity, we are also taken aback by the photo leak”.
In the picture showed Ok Taec-yeon kneeling down on one knee in front of Eiffel Tower in Paris and holding a ring box and a bouquet of flowers. They were also seen twinning in matching outfits. But even after agency’s denial, fans took to comment section and wished the couple all the happiness. One user wrote, “So lucky they are…stay bless”. Another user wrote, “Bday gift! But he’s on one knee presenting a RING! Who are they fooling LMAO anyways, I feel bad for the girl cuz imagine being engaged but your man can’t fight”. “Well he still have some dramas coming up so Agency do not want this news because of toxic fans”, wrote the third user.
When Ok Taec-yeon admitted he is in a relationship
In June 2020, Ok Taec-yeon confirmed that he is dating a non-showbiz personality. After the couple was spotted on a date at a ranch in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, the news started surfacing the internet. However, Taecyeon's label, 51K, also released its official statement soon after, reported Kpop Starz. In the statement, 51K confirmed the rumours and stated, "We are cautious about revealing anything as it is his personal life and privacy, especially that his girlfriend is not a celebrity like him”.
For the unversed, Ok Taec-yeon made his acting debut with 2010's Cinderella's Sister. He is the rapper of the South Korean boy band 2PM. He has been part of several popular dramas including Let’s Fight, Ghost, Wonderful Days, Dream High, Save Me and Heartbeat among others. He has also been part of movies Marriage Blue and House of The Disappeared. Ok Taec-yeon had also made an cameo role in series XO Kitty.
