Year Ender 2024: Exhuma To The Roundup Punishment, Highest-Grossing South Korean Films At Box Office Worldwide
As the world begins its family time of this year's Holiday season, here is the list of highest grossing South Korean movies of 2024.
Korean cinema maintains its global craze, presenting a range of compelling narratives and diverse storytelling in 2024. From Exhuma to The Roundup: Punishment, some movies showcased the creativity and acting skills that Korean cinema brings to the world stage. Here is the list of films that brought good numbers at the box office.
Exhuma
Exhuma tells the story of an ominous grave that unleashes long hidden secrets and dreadful consequences buried underneath. The horror film released in theatres on February 22. According to a report of KoBiz, the film’s gross collection is $78,019,772.
The Roundup: Punishment
The Roundup: Punishment which released on April 24, tells the story of detective Ma Seok-do, who uncovers a deadly link to a vast online gambling syndicate, triggering an unprecedented alliance to take down the masterminds. As per the report, the film earned $74,559,621.
I, the Executioner
I, the Executioner’s gross collection was $49,101,650, as per the report of KoBiz. The film tells the story of a veteran detective teams up with a rookie cop to track down a serial killer who taunts the police by identifying the next victim. I, the Executioner was released on September 13. Although, the film premiered in the Midnight Screenings section at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 21.
Pilot
Pilot revolves around Jung Woo, who goes from being a successful, popular pilot to being unemployed one morning. However, he succeeds in getting a new job after accidentally taking on a newly laundered identity. As per the report of Kobiz, the film’s gross collection was $29,271,056. Pilot released on July 31.
Firefighters
Firefighters is based on a true story of the Hongje-dong arson case in 2001. The film release in theatres on December 4 and earned reportedly $19,916,964.
Escape
Escape tells the story of the struggles of a North Korean sergeant who is chased by a ruthless major after he defects. The film release on July 3 and the gross collection was $16,422,626.
Harbin
Harbin tells the story of Ahn Jung-geun, a Korean independence activist who assassinated Itō Hirobumi, the first Prime Minister of Japan, in 1909. According to a report of KoBiz, the film’s gross collection was $13,282,090.
The film released theatrically on December 24. Harbin had it’s world premier in the Gala program of the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8.
