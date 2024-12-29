Year Ender 2024: Exhuma To The Roundup Punishment, Highest-Grossing South Korean Films At Box Office Worldwide

Korean cinema maintains its global craze, presenting a range of compelling narratives and diverse storytelling in 2024. From Exhuma to The Roundup: Punishment, some movies showcased the creativity and acting skills that Korean cinema brings to the world stage. Here is the list of films that brought good numbers at the box office.

Exhuma

Exhuma tells the story of an ominous grave that unleashes long hidden secrets and dreadful consequences buried underneath. The horror film released in theatres on February 22. According to a report of KoBiz, the film’s gross collection is $78,019,772.

File photo of Exhuma | Source: IMDb

The Roundup: Punishment

The Roundup: Punishment which released on April 24, tells the story of detective Ma Seok-do, who uncovers a deadly link to a vast online gambling syndicate, triggering an unprecedented alliance to take down the masterminds. As per the report, the film earned $74,559,621.

File photo of The Roundup: Punishment | Source: IMDb

I, the Executioner

I, the Executioner’s gross collection was $49,101,650, as per the report of KoBiz. The film tells the story of a veteran detective teams up with a rookie cop to track down a serial killer who taunts the police by identifying the next victim. I, the Executioner was released on September 13. Although, the film premiered in the Midnight Screenings section at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 21.

Poster of I, the Executioner | Source: IMDb

Pilot

Pilot revolves around Jung Woo, who goes from being a successful, popular pilot to being unemployed one morning. However, he succeeds in getting a new job after accidentally taking on a newly laundered identity. As per the report of Kobiz, the film’s gross collection was $29,271,056. Pilot released on July 31.

Poster of Pilot| Source: IMDb

Firefighters

Firefighters is based on a true story of the Hongje-dong arson case in 2001. The film release in theatres on December 4 and earned reportedly $19,916,964.

Poster of Firefighter | Source: IMDb

Escape

Escape tells the story of the struggles of a North Korean sergeant who is chased by a ruthless major after he defects. The film release on July 3 and the gross collection was $16,422,626.

Poster of Escape | Source: IMDb

Harbin

Harbin tells the story of Ahn Jung-geun, a Korean independence activist who assassinated Itō Hirobumi, the first Prime Minister of Japan, in 1909. According to a report of KoBiz, the film’s gross collection was $13,282,090.

File photo of Harbin | Source: IMDb