Cannes Film Festival is currently ongoing at the French Riviera in Cannes. The event commenced on May 14 and will run till May 25. In addition to Hollywood actors, several celebs from across the globe have made appearances at the film festival. Korean stars, including Jung Hae-In, YoonA and Han So Hee were also seen attending the movie premieres.

YoonA

YoonA, a well-known actor and member of the legendary girl group SNSD (Girls' Generation), made an amazing red carpet-debut on May 20 at Cannes. She attended the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga wearing a blush pink gown. YoonA also took part in the unveiling of the poster for her upcoming romantic comedy, Pretty Crazy, which is helmed by Lee Sang Geun.

Han So Hee

Han So Hee, who was last seen in the K-drama Gyeongseong Creature, looked amazing on the red carpet. She wore an all-white attire that gave her a fanciful look right out of a fairytale. She completed her ensemble with a brooch from the Boucheron jewelry line, which looked amazing with her braided hair. The French jewellery manufacturer sent an invitation to the actress to participate in the festival.

Jung Hae-in

Fans were astounded by Jung Hae-in's appearance when he made his Cannes Film Festival debut. He wore a white shirt underneath his black tuxedo, and his sleek hair completed the ensemble. The actor’s film The Executioner was invited to the international film festival's Midnight premiere section. He was seen interacting with Hwang-jung and Ryu Seung-wan, the director of the movie.

India at Cannes

At the internationally recognized festival, several Indian movies and productions will also be showcased. The highlight will be filmmaker Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, which has been selected in the Competition section, where it will vie for the top prize, Palme d'Or.

British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri's Santosh will be showcased at the 77th edition under the Un Certain Regard section, while Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know, a short film by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) students, has been shortlisted in the La Cinef Competitive section.

Karan Kandhari's Sister Midnight will be screened in Directors' Fortnight and Maisam Ali's compelling In Retreat in L’Acid. A restored version of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal's 1976 film "Manthan" was screened on Friday under Cannes Classics, a section created 20 years ago that features celebrations, restored prints, and documentaries.