There are films that entertain. There are films that inform. And then there are rare pieces of cinema that stop you mid-scroll, pull something out of your chest, and remind you of a face you haven't seen in too long. Kovid Mittal's music video Maa is unambiguously the third kind — and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award jury, the most authoritative voice in Indian cinema recognition, has confirmed what millions of viewers already knew the moment they pressed play.

Mittal, the Bengaluru-based director, actor, supermodel and founder of KM Media & Productions, has won the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for his music video Maa — a film that distils the universal experience of a mother's love into a few devastating minutes of visual storytelling. In a landscape saturated with technically polished but emotionally hollow content, Maa landed differently. Social media flooded with reactions from viewers who said the video made them call their mothers immediately after watching. That is not a metric any algorithm can manufacture. That is filmmaking.

The Video That Made India Stop and Feel

The making of Maa reflects the same creative philosophy that has defined Kovid Mittal's entire body of work — a refusal to substitute spectacle for substance, and an insistence on finding the emotional core of a story before a single frame is shot. Where many music video directors reach for cinematic shortcuts — slow motion, golden hour filters, borrowed sentiment — Mittal reaches inward. The result is a film that feels less produced than remembered.

Industry observers who watched Maa noted that the video achieves something technically difficult in short-form filmmaking: it earns its emotional payoff. The tears the video provokes are not manipulated through cheap devices — they arise from the accumulation of authentic detail, precise performance direction, and a narrative instinct that understands when to show and when to hold back. These are the instincts of a filmmaker who has spent two decades learning how people actually feel, not how they are supposed to feel on screen.

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The Dada Saheb Phalke Award, established in honour of the father of Indian cinema, represents the country's most serious institutional recognition of cinematic achievement. It is not a popularity contest or a commercial metric — it is a judgement made by people who understand the craft. For Mittal to receive this recognition for a music video — a format that rarely commands this level of institutional respect — speaks to the calibre of what Maa accomplishes on screen.

A Director Who Has Always Understood Emotion as a Craft

What the Dada Saheb Phalke recognition confirms is something that KM Media Productions' commercial clients have understood for years: Kovid Mittal is not simply a filmmaker who occasionally makes moving content. He is a director for whom emotional precision is a technical discipline — something he trains for, plans for, and executes with the same rigour he brings to high-altitude documentary cinematography.

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Before Maa, before the Himalayan franchise, before the Bangkok Movie Awards Best Director recognition for Kutte Ki Wafadari, Mittal spent more than two decades developing a fluency in human emotion through modelling, theatre, acting across languages, and more than 35 short films. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering and approaches storytelling the way an engineer approaches a system — with structural rigour, obsessive pre-planning, and zero tolerance for guesswork. When that engineering mind is applied to something as universal as a mother's love, the result is Maa.

From Maa to the Mountains — One Coherent Creative Vision

To understand why Maa works, it helps to understand the creative universe from which it emerges. Kovid Mittal's most internationally recognised body of work is the Himalayan documentary franchise — four feature-length films chronicling ascents of some of India's most formidable peaks, all streaming on Amazon Prime. The first chapter, 6387 Metres: Black Peak, earned over 5 million views and more than 75 global festival awards. The second, At 23,000 Feet, was shot at the sacred glacial lake of Satopanth and backed by the Government of Karnataka. The third, Before Everest, brought on cricketing legend Muttiah Muralitharan as a backer alongside Nandini Milk and the Dash Group.