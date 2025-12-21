Sreenivasan Last Rites: Funeral Of Malayalam Cinema Veteran Held In Kochi

The last rites of veteran Malayalam actor, screenwriter, and director Sreenivasan were held on Sunday morning in Kochi.

Sreenivasan passed away on Saturday at the age of 89, leaving the Malayalam film industry in deep grief.

Hundreds of people thronged his residence in Kandanad, Kochi, on Sunday morning to pay their final respects. Actors, filmmakers, politicians, friends, and members of the public came to bid farewell to the cinema legend.

Many well-known faces from the film industry were present. These included actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Renji Panicker, Sathyan Anthikkad, Jagadish, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Soon after his death, tributes poured in from across the state. Earlier on Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his tributes and honoured Sreenivasan's cinematic legacy.

"The passing of Sreenivasan is an irreparable loss to Malayalam cinema. What we are losing is a talent who rose to leading positions across every domain of filmmaking. Very few filmmakers have succeeded, as he did, in bringing the life of the common man to the silver screen and in guiding the audience, through humour and reflection, to levels of awareness he intended. Sreenivasan stepped into cinema by breaking several long standing conventions," CM Vijayan said, as per a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar condoled the veteran actor's passing and said, "His iconic performances and timeless contributions will be remembered forever. Condolences to his bereaved family. May his soul attain mukti."

Many other state ministers also come forward to condole Sreenivasan's passing, reflecting on his iconic film journey. (ANI)

