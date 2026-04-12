The Last Melody: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92; PM Modi, Celebs And Fans Pour Heartfelt Tributes

Mumbai: India woke up to a quieter world today as the "Queen of Indipop" and legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last at the age of 92 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital

The veteran singer was admitted to the facility on Saturday evening following complaints of extreme exhaustion and a persistent chest infection.

According to a medical bulletin released by Dr Pratit Samdani, she suffered from multi-organ failure and a subsequent cardiac arrest around noon on Sunday.

Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, and other family members were present at the hospital during her final moments.

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The Versatile Legend

Asha Bhosle’s career spanned over eight decades, beginning in 1943. While she started in the shadow of her elder sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar, Asha carved out a niche that was entirely her own—rebellious, versatile, and incredibly soulful.

In 2011, she was officially recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in music history.

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She sang in over 20 Indian and foreign languages, spanning genres from classical Hindustani music and ghazals to pop, cabaret, and folk.

Her partnership with music directors like O.P. Nayyar, Khayyam, and her late husband R.D.

Burman produced some of Indian cinema’s most evergreen tracks, including "Dum Maro Dum," "Chura Liya Hai Tumne," and the hauntingly beautiful "In Ankhon Ki Masti."

End of an Era

Born in 1933 into the musical Mangeshkar family, Asha was the daughter of classical singer Deenanath Mangeshkar.

Her life was a testament to resilience, having navigated personal and professional challenges with the same grace found in her high-octane vocals.

With her passing, the golden era of the "Mangeshkar Sisters" officially comes to a close, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to echo through every radio, smartphone, and heart for generations to come.

The state government has announced that her last rites will be performed with full state honours on Monday.

A Nation in Mourning

As news of her demise spread, a wave of grief swept across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had expressed concern over her health earlier this morning, took to X to offer his condolences:

"Anguished by the passing away of the legendary Asha Bhosle Ji. Her versatile voice and melodies across languages have enriched our lives for decades. She was a cultural icon whose contribution to Indian music is unparalleled. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti."