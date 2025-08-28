Lollapalooza India 2026: Rock Band Linkin Park To Perform First-Ever Live Concert In India - Know Ticket Price, Dates, And Booking Details

2026 will start with the Lollapalooza music festival, and concert goers already got some good news. The iconic rock band from the 90s, Linkin Park, will be performing in India in 2026. Millennials who grew up with classics like In The End can look forward to seeing them live at Lollapalooza India as part of their From Zero World Tour.

A few months after introducing their new co-lead singer, Emily Armstrong, following Chester Bennington’s untimely passing, the band will kick off the From Zero World Tour on August 29 in Omaha. The tour will wrap up in Switzerland in June 2026. Here’s how you can book the tickets.

Lollapalooza India 2026 dates

Lollapalooza, the annual music festival in Mumbai, will take place on January 24 and 25, 2026, in Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai. American rock band Linkin Park will perform in India for the first time on January 25, 2026.

The festival, which featured the Jonas Brothers, Halsey, and OneRepublic in 2024, will now welcome Linkin Park to its line-up.

How to book tickets for Lollapalooza India 2026?

The general tickets for Lollapalooza went live today, August 28, at 12 noon on the official BookMyShow portal and lollaindia.com. Fans can also buy VIP tickets, which include dedicated on-field viewing at the main stages and entry to the VIP Lounge.

The Lolla Platinum pass offers air-conditioned lounges, Platinum Pits, shuttle services between festival entrances, and several other complimentary benefits. Linkin Park’s official website has confirmed the Mumbai show, but the ticket link is not working at the moment. Fans can return at 12 noon to book tickets for the rock band.