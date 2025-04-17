Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Watch Nick Jonas' Broadway Show After Priyanka Chopra Wraps Shoot For SSMB29

Updated April 17th 2025, 20:23 IST
Mahesh Babu's wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her recent trip to New York. She shared a snap with Priyanka Chopra's husband and singer, Nick Jonas, after she watched his Broadway show The Last Five Years at the Hudson Theatre. Social media users have shared hilarious reactions to their photo, which is now viral.
On April 17, Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos with Nick Jonas and her children, Gautam and Sitara. She shared the photo with the caption, "Watched @thelastfiveyears last night!!💖@nickjonas, you were absolutely incredible!! So vulnerable and so real! You brought such depth to Jamie. It was truly moving to watch!" She also penned a note for Adrienne Warren who plays the female lead on the Broadway show. She added, “It’s not always that you see a spectacular musical with so many emotions! Kudos to @adriennelwarren, you were brilliant".
Making a special mention of Priyanka Chopra, Namrata wrote, “Huge congratulations on a beautiful show! Thanks @priyankachopra for this special evening.”
Namrata's shoutout to Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas comes amid the actress' collaboration with Mahesh Babu. The Fashion fame was in India in March 2025 for the shooting of the movie SSMB29. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the cast shot portions of the movie in Odisha and Priyanka shared glimpses from the shoot on her social media.
SSMB29 will mark Priyanka Chopra's comeback project in Indian cinema. The actress was last seen in the film The Sky is Pink (2019) alongside Farhan Akhtar. Since then, she has been busy with Hollywood projects like Citadel and Love Again. As per reports, Priyanka is planning to feature in a Bollywood movie again and might be the frontrunner to be the female lead in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4. However, there is no official confirmation about the same yet.
