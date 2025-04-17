Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Watch Nick Jonas' Broadway Show After Priyanka Chopra Wraps Shoot For SSMB29

Mahesh Babu's wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her recent trip to New York. She shared a snap with Priyanka Chopra's husband and singer, Nick Jonas, after she watched his Broadway show The Last Five Years at the Hudson Theatre. Social media users have shared hilarious reactions to their photo, which is now viral.

Namrata Shirodkar attends Nick Jonas' show with kids

On April 17, Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos with Nick Jonas and her children, Gautam and Sitara. She shared the photo with the caption, "Watched @thelastfiveyears last night!!💖@nickjonas, you were absolutely incredible!! So vulnerable and so real! You brought such depth to Jamie. It was truly moving to watch!" She also penned a note for Adrienne Warren who plays the female lead on the Broadway show. She added, “It’s not always that you see a spectacular musical with so many emotions! Kudos to @adriennelwarren, you were brilliant".

Making a special mention of Priyanka Chopra, Namrata wrote, “Huge congratulations on a beautiful show! Thanks @priyankachopra for this special evening.”

Priyanka Chopra to make a comeback in Indian cinema with Mahesh Babu film

Namrata's shoutout to Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas comes amid the actress' collaboration with Mahesh Babu. The Fashion fame was in India in March 2025 for the shooting of the movie SSMB29. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the cast shot portions of the movie in Odisha and Priyanka shared glimpses from the shoot on her social media.