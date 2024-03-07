×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

Maidaan Trailer: Ajay Devgn Leads A Team Of Underdogs From Anonymity To Glory

Maidaan is headlined by Ajay Devgn. The sports drama film is a biopoc of Syed Abdul Rahim, the legendary football coach from Hyderabad.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajay Devgn Maidaan
Ajay Devgn Maidaan | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Maidaan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The sports drama film is headlined by Ajay Devgn. Ahead of the film’s release on Eid 2024, Maidaan makers unveiled the trailer of the movie today. 

Maidaan trailer shows Ajay Devgn as a leader of underdogs  

Hitting the big screens on Eid 2024, Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan’s trailer is out now. The 2-minute 44-second-long trailer opens with a visual of the lead actor in an empty stadium. Set in the 1950s, the sports drama movie narrates the time regarded as the ‘Golden Era’ of Indian football. Devgn plays the role of a football coach - Syed Abdul Rahim. Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "A team that carved its legacy with every step! A man who devoted his life to football And one #Maidaan where the whole world witnessed it all…Bringing the Golden Era of Indian Football to life! " 

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn advocates for a ‘world-class’ football team to be made in India to put the country on the global map, since the sport is played worldwide. As a coach, the actor motivates the team and fights for them to represent India at the Asian Games. When his expertise is questioned, Devgn claims that if the team comes back defeated, he will never coach a team again.

Maidaan teaser presents the story of Indian football's 'Golden Era'

The teaser of Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Maidaan was unveiled on March 30. One minute and 30 seconds long, the teaser tells the story of a fight against the odds as it takes a period sports drama route. The trailer opens with monochrome shots from the 1952 Summer Olympics held in Helsinki, Finland, and narrates the story of India's best-ever performance in football. The decade from 1952 to 1962 is regarded as the 'Golden Era' of Indian football.

The film follows the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, the legendary football coach from Hyderabad who led the Indian team in its most glorious days ever. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, the film's screenplay and dialogues have been written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah, respectively, Music is by AR Rahman. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres on June 23.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

18 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

21 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

21 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dr Devi Shetty at Republic Summit 2024 | LIVE

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Meet Nazim -- The Man PM Modi Posted a Selfie With

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video Shows Group Of Men Beating Pharmacists Inside A Medical Shop

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. PM मोदी के गाइडेंस के बिना असम का ये चेहरा देखना संभव नहीं था- CM हिमंता

    16 minutes ago

  5. DMRC: Delay on Yellow Line Services Today. Here Are the Details

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo