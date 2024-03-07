Advertisement

Maidaan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The sports drama film is headlined by Ajay Devgn. Ahead of the film’s release on Eid 2024, Maidaan makers unveiled the trailer of the movie today.

Maidaan trailer shows Ajay Devgn as a leader of underdogs

Hitting the big screens on Eid 2024, Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan’s trailer is out now. The 2-minute 44-second-long trailer opens with a visual of the lead actor in an empty stadium. Set in the 1950s, the sports drama movie narrates the time regarded as the ‘Golden Era’ of Indian football. Devgn plays the role of a football coach - Syed Abdul Rahim. Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "A team that carved its legacy with every step! A man who devoted his life to football And one #Maidaan where the whole world witnessed it all…Bringing the Golden Era of Indian Football to life! "

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn advocates for a ‘world-class’ football team to be made in India to put the country on the global map, since the sport is played worldwide. As a coach, the actor motivates the team and fights for them to represent India at the Asian Games. When his expertise is questioned, Devgn claims that if the team comes back defeated, he will never coach a team again.

Maidaan teaser presents the story of Indian football's 'Golden Era'

The teaser of Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Maidaan was unveiled on March 30. One minute and 30 seconds long, the teaser tells the story of a fight against the odds as it takes a period sports drama route. The trailer opens with monochrome shots from the 1952 Summer Olympics held in Helsinki, Finland, and narrates the story of India's best-ever performance in football. The decade from 1952 to 1962 is regarded as the 'Golden Era' of Indian football.

The film follows the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, the legendary football coach from Hyderabad who led the Indian team in its most glorious days ever. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, the film's screenplay and dialogues have been written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah, respectively, Music is by AR Rahman. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres on June 23.