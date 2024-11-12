sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nirmala Sitharaman | India Economic Summit | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |

Published 00:57 IST, November 13th 2024

₹410 Crore Net Worth Of Cinema Star, But Son Works As A Farmer - Can You Guess?

Malayalam actor Mohanlal's wife made a shocking revelation about their son, Pranav Mohanlal. She mentioned him working on a farm in Spain and earning no money.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
₹410 Cr Net Worth Of Movie Icon, But Son Works As Farmer- Can You Guess?
₹410 Cr Net Worth Of Movie Icon, But Son Works As Farmer- Can You Guess? | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

00:57 IST, November 13th 2024