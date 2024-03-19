Aadujeevitham: Mom-to-be Amala Paul Reveals Details About Her Character

Advertisement

Amala Paul, who is currently pregnant and is often seen sharing updates on her Instagram, will be soon seen in the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life. Recently, during one of the promotional events of the film, the actress spoke in detail about her character Sainu. She also shared how there is a slight difference in the character in the film and the Malayalam novel, which is the inspiration for the Malayalam flick.

What did Amala Paul say about her role in Aadujeevitham?

Amala Paul plays the role of Sainu in the Blessy directorial film. She plays the wife of Prithviraj Sukumaran's character, Najeeb. Shedding light on her role and character, the mom-to-be said, "Sainu is a very innocent yet brave young woman who wants to lead a better life for herself and Najeeb."

She further revealed that Sainu is from Kerala's northern region. She is married to Najeeb, whose home is enriched by water.

She said, "There are some really beautiful moments in this film, like when Najeeb teaches her how to swim—that's when the song 'Omane' comes in."

Sainu and Najeeb are perfect soulmates

The actress further described Sainu and Najeeb's chemistry and said that they are soulmates who were meant to cross paths. They share an incredibly beautiful bond.

She reveals, in the film, that Najeeb's home comprises just one room that has leaky ceilings. Sainu, who shares her private moments with her husband on a both and lives in the same room with her husband and child, is hopeful for a better future.

Blessy gives more space to Sainu's character - here's how

Amala revealed that Blessy gave longer screen space to Sainu despite her character according to the novel had a very minimal role.

She said, "I knew Sainu's role in the book was minimal, but Blessy had other ideas and gave me a wonderful character that I will always treasure."

Aadujeevitham will hit the theatres on March 28.