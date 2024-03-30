Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran's gripping survival thriller made a big splash at the box office on its first day. The Malayalam film, which premiered in theaters on March 28, is based on a Malayalam novel of the same name and the fans of the book are aware of the contentious intimate scene with a goat.

In this scene, Najeeb Mohammed, the main character, experiences loneliness and unexpectedly becomes intimate with a goat out of pure desperation. In a recent interview, the writer of the story revealed that they shot the scene with Prithviraj but it was removed by the CBFC.

Aadujeevitham scene deleted to appease the censor board

During an Aadujeevitham promotional event, Benyamin provided insight into the faithful film version of his book, stating that the contentious sequence was indeed shot but was rejected by the censor board. To the dismay of readers of the novel, the sequence was eventually deleted from the final cut even though it was included in the film adaptation.

The writer said, "We had written that in the script and even shot it. That scene was the soul of that movie. But, the censor board doesn't know that, right?"

More about the controversial goat scene in Aadujeevitham

From an economic perspective, it would have been more logical for the producers to simply cut out the problematic scenario. It's possible that they also took into account the possibility of that one sequence overpowering the whole film and drawing viewers' attention away from the talented cast and technical team.

Notably, the controversy surrounding this controversial section of the book served as the foundation for the conversation around Aadujeevitham. For years, people debated the scene's benefits and drawbacks from a variety of angles, including animal maltreatment and strange acts. There were also some insightful talks about the scene's symbolism and the themes it symbolized, which included loneliness, desperation, and the loss of humanity in difficult circumstances.