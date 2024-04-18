Advertisement

Aadujeevitham starring Prithviraj Sukumaran released in theatres on March 28. The film was based on writer Benyamin's novel of the same name. The film opened to great reviews from audiences and critics alike. Now, the film has become the third highest grossing Malayalam film of all times at the worldwide box office.

Aadujeevitham continues its dream run at the box office

As per a report by Kerala Box Office, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham has surpassed the lifetime theatrical collection of Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan. The film earned nearly ₹150 crore at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, Aadujeevitham is marching towards the ₹150 crore club and has become the third highest grossing Malayalam films.

Meanwhile, Aadujeevitham had crossed the ₹100 crores mark in just nine days of its release globally. The film which took 16 years to come on screen, was one of the riskiest project for both actor Prithviraj and director Blessy. The actor-director duo was skeptical if the film will be accepted by the audience.

Why did the film take 16 years to be made?

After the Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benjamin was released in 2008, filmmaker Blessy bought the rights to it and approached Prithviraj Sukumaran for the same. However, the filmmaker's vision regarding the film was extremely expensive for that time and something "unthinkable" for Malayalam cinema, according to Prithviraj Sukumaran. With the word pan-India still being far from discovery, the actor-filmmaker duo decided to wait for the right time to come. Fortunately, in the next one decade, things changed with the word pan-India coming in existence and the popularity of regional cinema increasing across the world.

Prithviraj said, "From 2008, when Blessy got the rights to the film to 2024 as we speak. It's been 16 years already. In 2008-2009 when Blessy talked about his vision or idea of Aadijeevitham as a film. It was so grand. He always wanted these huge cameras for this film and make it look as organic as possible." He added, "In 2009, the kind of money, the kind of budget that would be required to pull off something like this was unthinkable, especially in Malayalam. I am talking about a time when pan-India didn't exist. The whole terminology pan-India wasn't invented."

After multiple delays and obstacles, the film finally hit the theatres, becoming one of the fastest Malayalam films to earn ₹50 crores first.