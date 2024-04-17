Advertisement

Aavesham, which released on the occasion of Malayalam New Year Vishu, is doing wonders at the box office. The film starring Fahadh Faasil is directed by Jithu Madhavan. The film opened to a great response not just in India but also globally with the Middle East witnessing its best single-day collections from Malayalam cinema.

How much did Aavesham earn in India in 5 days?

The film which opened at ₹3.65 crore on April 11, went on to earn ₹3.35 crore on its first Friday, ₹4.25 crore on Saturday, and ₹4.75 crore on Sunday. The film with its Monday collection has left film trade analysts surprised as it surpassed its opening day collection and earned ₹3.85, successfully passing its Monday test. The film's total collection stands at ₹19.85 crore, as per Sacnilk.

According to Pinkvilla, the film's worldwide collection is over ₹40 crores in four days. The fifth day (First Monday) numbers are awaited.

What do we know about Aavesham?

Aavesham revolves around an honest IPS officer who is suspended due to his angry nature. He starts an organisation to help the public. In his attempt, he decided to help a couple that was trapped by the police and a fake godman.

The film written and directed by Jithu Madhavan is produced by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed. The music for the film is composed by Sushin Shyam. Apart from Fahadh Faasil, the film also stars actors Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, and Midhutty among others.