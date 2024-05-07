Advertisement

Aavesham has entered the coveted ₹150 crore club on its 27th day since release. The film has occupied the fourth spot in the list of all-time highest-grossing Malayalam movies, after Manjummel Boys (₹242 crore), 2018 (₹175.5 crore), and Aadujeevitham (₹157 crore). On its 27th day in theatres, Aavesham recorded an India nett collection of ₹0.26 crore, bringing its total domestic collection to ₹80.96 crore. Meanwhile, the film has surpassed its main competitor Varshangalkku Shesham, which released on the same day (April 11), by a significant margin, as per Sacnilk.

Aavesham dominates Varshangalkku Shesham in theatres

The Malayalam film industry has witnessed an intense box office clash between two highly anticipated releases - Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham. While both films have enjoyed considerable success, the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Aavesham has emerged as the clear winner, outperforming its competitor by a significant margin. In contrast, Varshangalkku Shesham, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and featuring Pranav Mohanlal, has also made a strong impact, earning ₹80.8 crore worldwide in 25 days. While the film has received praise for its engaging storyline and the ensemble cast's performances, it has been unable to match the overwhelming success of Aavesham.

Aavesham poster | Image: Instagram

Meanwhile, the success of Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham during the Vishu season has been a significant boost for the Malayalam film industry, showcasing the enduring appeal of regional cinema.

Aavesham on OTT

Jithu Madhavan’s gangster comedy Aavesham, starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, is gearing up for its OTT premiere despite its continued dominance at the box office, even in its fourth week in theatres. Industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai announced on X that Aavesham will debut on OTT on May 9, exactly 28 days after its theatrical release.

#Aavesham the #FahadhFaasil blockbuster is slated to drop on #OTT on May 9, 2024 in @PrimeVideoIN! It is streaming exactly 28 days or 4 weeks after its theatrical release! pic.twitter.com/jkAQEoaJep — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50)

However, GQ India reported on Sunday that the film will have its digital premiere on May 17. Both reports confirm that Prime Video has secured the OTT rights for the movie.

