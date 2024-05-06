Aavesham: Fadadh Faasil Starrer To Reach ₹100 Cr Mark In India A Month After Release

Advertisement

Fahadh Faasil starrer Malayalam film Aavesham registered a good start at the box office after releasing on the occasion of Eid. The film performed better than Bollywood films released at the same time, including Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan. Now, after a month of its release, the movie is all set to enter the ₹100 crore club in India.

Aavesham inches closer to the mark of ₹100 crore In India

As per Pinkvilla, Aavesham witnessed its first significant decline of the season in its fourth weekend, falling 50% from the week before. After the fourth weekend, the total stands at ₹95 crore and is expected to surpass the ₹100 crore mark in the coming days.

Competition from new releases is one of the reasons for the decline, although it didn’t affect the collections in the prior weeks. The other, more plausible explanation would be the reports of Aavesham’s May 9th digital release. Although there hasn't been a formal statement on the matter, if the rumours are accurate, it might result in a further drop in numbers.

What do we know about Aavesham?

Aavesham revolves around an honest IPS officer who is suspended due to his angry nature. He starts an organisation to help the public. In his attempt, he decided to help a couple that was trapped by the police and a fake godman. The film opened to a great response not just in India but also globally with the Middle East witnessing its best single-day collections from Malayalam cinema.

The film written and directed by Jithu Madhavan is produced by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed. The music for the film is composed by Sushin Shyam. Apart from Fahadh Faasil, the film also stars actors Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, and Midhutty among others.