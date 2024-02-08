Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 01:35 IST

Abraham Ozler actor Jayaram talks about experimenting and staying relevant for 30 years

Jayaram, who has been one of the busiest actors of South cinema at present, was recently seen in Hi Nanna.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jayaram
Jayaram | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Malayalam actor Jayaram has been one of the busiest actors of late. The veteran Malayalam star, who was recently seen in Nani’s Hi Nanna, will soon make an appearance in Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. In a recent media interaction, Jayaram talked about how he managed to reinvent himself over and again in his career.

Abraham Ozler poster | Image: Instagram/Jayaram

Have worked with many debutants: Jayaram

Advertisement

Jayaram is also playing the protagonist of the upcoming Malayalam thriller Abraham Ozler. The actor mentioned that he was on a break from Malayalam cinema when Abraham Ozler director Midhun approached him to play the protagonist. 

Jayaram stated that in his early years of career, he had worked with many debutants. “So I always made it a point to understand and analyse the new styles of writing and filmmaking. That way, I could notice that there was a sea change of how things are functioning right now in Malayalam cinema.”

Advertisement
Jayaram file image | Image: Instagram/Jayaram

Guntur Kaaram director is a magician: Jayaram

Jayaram also talked about his role in the upcoming Mahesh Babu vehicle Guntur Kaaram that releases on January 12. He stated, “I can’t talk much about the genre of Guntur Kaaram, but I can say that Trivikram as a writer is a magician. He knows exactly the pulse of the audience. More than the films that he has directed, he has scripted superhits.” Jayaram also recalled how Trivikram would often ask the actor about all his Malayalam films when the two worked together earlier in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Advertisement

Jayaram also spoke about the importance of moving on with age, and accepting roles that are age-appropriate. He added, “I think I have been able to accomplish the new-gen cinema with this, and hopefully other filmmakers will considered me for such roles in future. To have same level of acceptance at this age is just good fortune. “

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 23:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement