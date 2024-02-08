Advertisement

Malayalam actor Jayaram has been one of the busiest actors of late. The veteran Malayalam star, who was recently seen in Nani’s Hi Nanna, will soon make an appearance in Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. In a recent media interaction, Jayaram talked about how he managed to reinvent himself over and again in his career.

Abraham Ozler poster | Image: Instagram/Jayaram

Have worked with many debutants: Jayaram

Advertisement

Jayaram is also playing the protagonist of the upcoming Malayalam thriller Abraham Ozler. The actor mentioned that he was on a break from Malayalam cinema when Abraham Ozler director Midhun approached him to play the protagonist.

Jayaram stated that in his early years of career, he had worked with many debutants. “So I always made it a point to understand and analyse the new styles of writing and filmmaking. That way, I could notice that there was a sea change of how things are functioning right now in Malayalam cinema.”

Advertisement

Jayaram file image | Image: Instagram/Jayaram

Guntur Kaaram director is a magician: Jayaram

Jayaram also talked about his role in the upcoming Mahesh Babu vehicle Guntur Kaaram that releases on January 12. He stated, “I can’t talk much about the genre of Guntur Kaaram, but I can say that Trivikram as a writer is a magician. He knows exactly the pulse of the audience. More than the films that he has directed, he has scripted superhits.” Jayaram also recalled how Trivikram would often ask the actor about all his Malayalam films when the two worked together earlier in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Advertisement

Jayaram also spoke about the importance of moving on with age, and accepting roles that are age-appropriate. He added, “I think I have been able to accomplish the new-gen cinema with this, and hopefully other filmmakers will considered me for such roles in future. To have same level of acceptance at this age is just good fortune. “