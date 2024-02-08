Advertisement

Abraham Ozler hit theatres on January 11, just before the Pongal and Sankranti weekend set in. Despite having a head start over other big banner releases, the film has failed to surpass any of them in collections. That being said, Abraham Ozler has maintained a steady gait at the box office.

Advertisement

Abraham Ozler recovers its budget



The Jayaram led Abraham Ozler opened in theatres on January 11 with a modest but appreciable collection of ₹2.8 crores as per a Sacnilk report. The crowded Sankranti weekend saw it maintain a steady pace with the film bringing in ₹2.15 crores and ₹2.7 crores over Friday and Saturday. The film peaked with collections of ₹3 crores on Sunday.

Advertisement



This brings the films total domestic collections to ₹10.65 crores net. Abraham Ozler also appears to be enjoying a positive reception abroad with overseas collections almost mirroring the film's India collections. Abraham Ozler's worldwide collections currently stand at ₹22.55 crores. Reportedly made on a budget of ₹6 crores, Abraham Ozler, despite its slowed run at the box office has already made its recovery and is now minting profit.

Advertisement

What is Abraham Ozler about?



Directed by Midhu Manuel Thomas, the film stars actor Jayaram in the lead as Assistant Commissioner Abraham Ozler. The film ties in multiple genres to present itself as a psychological medical crime thriller watch. It follows the life of the meticulous Abraham Ozler whose callous mistake leads to a massive personal tragedy - the death of his wife and daughter.

Advertisement

As he grapples with depression and insomnia, he is brought face to face with a string of murders following the same brutal modus operandi. The film then follows Ozler's character as he decodes the identity of the perpetrator behind the slayings.