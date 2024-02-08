Advertisement

The much-anticipated crime thriller Abraham Ozler, starring Jayaram and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, hit theatres on January 11. Made on a modest budget of ₹6 crore, the film is trying its best to keep the momentum at the theatres. On its opening day, the film earned ₹2.8 crore.

Abraham Ozler box office day 2

The momentum continued into the second day, maintaining the ₹2.8 crore mark. In two days, the film's worldwide collection reached ₹4.95 crore. On its third day, Abraham Ozler managed to earn ₹2.60 crore, taking the total to ₹7.55 crore.

(Poster of Abraham Ozler | Image: Jayaram/X)

The Malayalam version of Abraham Ozler witnessed strong audience engagement on its third day, with a notable theatre occupancy of 53.51%. The film's lukewarm response can be attributed to its premiere, fueled by positive reviews, particularly for the night shows. The film witnessed night shows leading the way with an impressive 72.49% occupancy. Evening shows followed suit with 60.57%, followed by 49.25% for late evening screenings, and morning shows registering 31.73% occupancy.

What do we know about Abraham Ozler?

Abraham Ozler, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and starring Jayaram in the title role, is a crime thriller film that meets the genre's essential criteria. It revolves around a cop, Assistant Commissioner Abraham Ozler (Jayaram), who is haunted by memories of a personal tragedy. A critical error by the otherwise flawless officer causes the loss of his wife and daughter, plunging him into depression and chronic insomnia.

While battling his inner demons, Ozler comes across a case in which a young man is brutally murdered by someone who leaves only a greeting card with a few words written in Malayalam. As Ozler and his team delve deeper into the investigation, they notice a pattern as more people fall victim to similar crimes, indicating a single perpetrator. Despite their best efforts to solve the mystery, they face numerous challenges. They gradually piece together the puzzle, revealing startling details.