English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 09:40 IST

THEATRICAL SHOWDOWN / Abraham Ozler Box Office Day 3: Jayaram Starrer Struggles To Compete With Other Pongal Releases

Abraham Ozler had a decent start at the box office, grossing ₹2.8 crore on Thursday, which it maintained on the third day of its release.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Abraham Ozler
Abraham Ozler poster | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The much-anticipated crime thriller Abraham Ozler, starring Jayaram and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, hit theatres on January 11. Made on a modest budget of ₹6 crore, the film is trying its best to keep the momentum at the theatres. On its opening day, the film earned ₹2.8 crore.

Abraham Ozler box office day 2

The momentum continued into the second day, maintaining the ₹2.8 crore mark. In two days, the film's worldwide collection reached ₹4.95 crore. On its third day, Abraham Ozler managed to earn ₹2.60 crore, taking the total to ₹7.55 crore.

(Poster of Abraham Ozler | Image: Jayaram/X)

The Malayalam version of Abraham Ozler witnessed strong audience engagement on its third day, with a notable theatre occupancy of 53.51%. The film's lukewarm response can be attributed to its premiere, fueled by positive reviews, particularly for the night shows. The film witnessed night shows leading the way with an impressive 72.49% occupancy. Evening shows followed suit with 60.57%, followed by 49.25% for late evening screenings, and morning shows registering 31.73% occupancy.

Advertisement

What do we know about Abraham Ozler?

Abraham Ozler, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and starring Jayaram in the title role, is a crime thriller film that meets the genre's essential criteria. It revolves around a cop, Assistant Commissioner Abraham Ozler (Jayaram), who is haunted by memories of a personal tragedy. A critical error by the otherwise flawless officer causes the loss of his wife and daughter, plunging him into depression and chronic insomnia.

Advertisement

While battling his inner demons, Ozler comes across a case in which a young man is brutally murdered by someone who leaves only a greeting card with a few words written in Malayalam. As Ozler and his team delve deeper into the investigation, they notice a pattern as more people fall victim to similar crimes, indicating a single perpetrator. Despite their best efforts to solve the mystery, they face numerous challenges. They gradually piece together the puzzle, revealing startling details.

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 09:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement