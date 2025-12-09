Actor Dileep Demands Full Investigation After Acquittal In Kerala Actress Assault Case, Claims Conspiracy

A day after the Ernakulam principal sessions court acquitted Mollywood actor Dileep in the sensational actress assault case, sources close to him reported to Republic that he will approach the court with a plea to investigate the conspiracy that allegedly dragged him into the case despite being innocent. His counsel said they will proceed after studying the verdict in detail.

According to Republic sources, they have not yet received a copy of the verdict. Meanwhile, the state government plans to approach the High Court against the ruling that acquitted Dileep. Senior Congress leader and UDF convenor criticised the government for taking an anti-Dileep stance and said that he had always believed that Dileep was innocent.

He also claimed that the case against Dileep was fabricated. Dileep was only the eighth accused, and he faced charges of criminal conspiracy under Section 120(B) of the IPC. If the charge had been proven, he would have faced the same punishment as the convicted persons.

As per reports, Dileep said that a group of police officers actually conspired against him and worked with certain media houses to damage his image and destroy his life and career.

After nearly eight and a half years of legal proceedings, a Kerala court acquitted actor Dileep of all charges in the 2017 assault-abduction case involving a fellow actor.

The judgment, delivered on December 8, 2025, by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court, ruled that the prosecution failed to prove Dileep’s role in the alleged criminal conspiracy.

Meanwhile, six other accused, including those listed among the first six defendants, were convicted of offences such as abduction, gang rape, wrongful confinement, and related charges. Their sentencing will take place on December 12.