Prithviraj Sukumaran has been on a roll this year. The actor's previous film Aadujeevitham was a box-office success and is celebrated as his best performance to date. Following the hit survival thriller, Prithviraj showcased his action avatar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Now, the actor is all set to enthrall the audience with his third film of the year Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil which is touted to be a comedy film.

Prithviraj is all set to showcase his comedy avatar in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest film is Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, following the hit survival thriller Aadujeevitham. The survival thriller directed by Blessy opened to rave reviews and became the fastest ₹100 crore grosser of Mollywood. While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan tanked at the box office, audiences loved Prithviraj's dark-shaded character in the movie. This year, Prithviraj has featured in three films of different genres. Now, he is all set to play Anand, Basil's brother-in-law, in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. The audience is excited to see both directors share screen space. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Nikhila Vimal, Rekha Harris, Kottayam Ramesh, Irshad, and P P Kunhikrishnan among others.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil poster | Image: Prithviraj/Instagram

In January, the filmmakers released posters for the film, which stars Basil and Anaswara Rajan as groom and bride. The film promises to be a laugh riot, much like Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, which also starred Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran. Meanwhile, the film will release in theatres on May 16.

What is Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil all about?

While the exact context of the film is yet to be revealed, from the looks of it the film will feature the theme of a comedy of errors set against a wedding backdrop. The film has been produced under Prithviraj's own banner, Prithviraj Productions.