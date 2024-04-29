Advertisement

Following the huge success of Aavesham, Fahadh Faasil is planning another festive release in 2024. The National Award-winning actor has teamed up with actor-filmmaker Althaf Salim for his next project, Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira. The film, which is billed as a light-hearted romantic comedy, stars popular actress Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. After a long wait, Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira began rolling in Kochi today (April 29, 2024).

Fahadh Faasil's film to get a Christmas release

The highly anticipated film Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, which reportedly tells a unique love story, kicked off in Kochi with a grand pooja ceremony. Despite the fact that the lead actors, Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan, were unable to attend due to their busy schedules, the rest of the team and a few guests attended the pooja ceremony. Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira's producer, Ashiq Usman, confirmed on his official social media handles that the film will be released on Christmas 2024.

He captioned the post, "Odum kuthira Chadum kuthira😊😊Rolling from today 🎬Expecting your love, prayers and support like always❤️See you in theatres this Christmas❤️."

Meet the team of Odum kuthira Chadum Kuthira

In a recent interview, Fahadh Faasil revealed that Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira is a boy-meets-girl love story featuring him and Kalyani Priyadarshan as the lead couple. Apart from them, the movie will feature Dhyan Sreenivasan, Renji Panicker, Vinay Forrt, Johny Antony, Nandu, Baby Antony, Edavela Babu, Vineeth Chakyar, Sreekath Vettiyar, Anuraj and several others in prominent roles. Abhinav Sundar Nayak, the film's director and editor, is in charge of the editing. Jinto George is the director of photography. Ashwini Kale handles the production design. Ronex Xavier oversees the make-up department. Mashar Hamsa is responsible for the costume design. Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira will be distributed by the well-known banner Central Pictures.