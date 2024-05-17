Advertisement

Salaar: Shouryaanga Parvam is one of the most anticipated sequels that is currently in development. Although the makers have remained tight-lipped about when the film will go on the floors, it is expected that lead star Prabhas will begin shooting this project after he has wrapped up Kalki 2898 AD promotions and the shoot of director Maruthi's The Raja Saab. Meanwhile, reports have surfaced about a new cast member coming onboard Prashanth Neel's Salaar sequel.

Prabhas in a still from Salaar | Image: Salaar Saga/X

This Malayalam actor boards the cast of Salaar 2?

According to 123 Telugu, Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko will be essaying a pivotal role in this much awaited sequel. Though the details about his role is yet to be known, the rumours suggest his presence in the big-ticket entertainer.

File photo of Shine Tom Chacko | Image: IMDb



Shine Tom Chacko was last seen in the Telugu film Dasara opposite Nani. If reports of him coming onboard Salaar are true, it will be his big ticket entry in Tollywood. However, official confirmation on his casting in the pan-India film is awaited.

What we know so far about Salaar 2?

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire hit the big screens in December last year. It became one of the highest-grossing films last year. It also ended Prabhas' flop streak at the box office. The title of Salaar sequel was revealed at the ending of the Salaar Part 1.

Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. All characters are expected to reprise their respective roles in the sequel.