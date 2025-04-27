Alappuzha Gymkhana Director Khalid Rahman, 2 Others Released On Bail After Being Arrested For Possession Of Hybrid Ganja

Malayalam filmmakers Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza, along with their friend Shalif Muhammad, were arrested in the wee hours of April 27 for being found in possession of hybrid ganja. In an excise raid conducted at 2 am, the trio was found in a rented flat in Kochi, Kerala. The trio was later released by the police on bail.



As per OnManorama, the flat where the raid took place was rented by to cinematographer Sameer Thahir. An official from the excise team told the publication, “We took the three into custody from a flat in Kochi and seized the hybrid ganja. A case is registered against them under sections 20(b) (II) A and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985."



The officials also stated that the alleged accused in the case are ‘regular drug users'. However, the filmmakers maintained that they had met at the flat to discuss a new movie. The officials said, “We nabbed them from flat 506 of Purva Grandbay in Kochi. When we raided the flat, they were preparing to consume the ganja. After interrogating them, we confirmed that the three persons had been using ganja for a long time. We are yet to confirm who owned the flat."



Since the recovered ganja was only 1.5 gm, the trio was released on bail. However, a probe has been launched to locate the origin of the hybrid ganja.