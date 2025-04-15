Alappuzha Gymkhana Vs Bazooka Box Office Collection Day 6: One Stands Tall In The Ring While Lights Out For The Other

Alappuzha Gymkhana Vs Bazooka Box Office Collection Day 6: Alappuzha Gymkhana, the slice-of-life sports drama directed by Khalid Rahman, is wooing audiences. The film was released on Vishu and quickly emerged as the first choice of the audience in Kerala. Six days into its release, it has managed to remain rock steady at the box office, with collection not taking a hit even on the weekdays and beyond the holiday period.

Alappuzha Gymkhana is directed by Khalid Rahman | Iamge: X

Alappuzha Gymkhana is rock steady at the box office

On Vishu festival, the film raked in ₹3.4 crore. On Tuesday, the biz remained in the same range as it added another ₹3 crore to its kitty. Alappuzha Gymkhana has taken a comfortable lead over Mammootty's Bazooka, which released on the same day, and there is no chance that the latter can now catch up.

Alappuzha Gymkhana released on April 10 | Image: X

Moreover, both Alappuzha Gymkhana and Bazooka have received opposing reviews from the watchers. On the one hand, Mammootty's action film has been trolled for its treatment and style, Alappuzha Gymkhana has been dubbed as a heartfelt take on friendships and camaraderie unfolding in the backdrop of boxing.

Bazooka six-day collection detailed

While Alappuzha Gymkhana is performing well at the box office, Bazooka has been wiped off the box office. In six days, the actioner has collected just ₹11.09 crore, despite having the lead in the first weekend. With poor reviews, Bazooka's audiences declined, paving the way for Alappuzha Gymkhana, which has now established a good lead over its competitor.