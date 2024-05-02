Advertisement

Anna Rajan, better known as Lichi from the hit film Angamaly Diaries, has revealed that she suffers from autoimmune thyroid disease. The disease causes constant body swelling and weight fluctuations. The actor made the revelation in response to criticism of her dance moves in a recent Instagram video.

Anna Rajan narrates her ordeal

Anna Rajan recently shared a video in which she was seen shaking a leg to the latest Malayalam song Iluminati from the film Aavesham starring Fahadh Faasil. Anna was upset by the body-shaming comments and took to her Instagram handle to express how her movements are restricted for a variety of reasons, including an autoimmune disorder. She also stated that the body wait changes as a result of it.

Anna Rajan's story | Image: Instagram

"If you don't like the video or me, you can say it but commenting like this and liking that comment is very hurtful. My movements are restricted due to a lot of reasons. I am fighting an autoimmune thyroid disease. Sometimes my body swells, other day it slims. I face puffiness, joint pains and loads of other symptoms. Still I am doing my best for these two years and I will not sit back at home doing nothing. Because I also belong to this world. If you don't like it, leave but don't comment like this (sic),” Anna wrote on Instagram stories.

Anna Rajan expresses gratitude for the support she received from her fans

In another post on her Instagram handle, Anna Rajan opened up about her passion for dancing. She also thanked her fans who showed concern for her.

"I really want to dance without any limits next time. Please understand the situation and please keep supporting. Love you all…whoever are commenting in my Insta are my fans ... so please keep supporting," she wrote. Meanwhile, Anna Rajan was last seen in the movie titled Thirimali helmed by Rajiv Shetty.