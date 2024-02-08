Advertisement

The makers of Tovino Thomas starrer Anweshippin Kandethum unveiled the film's teaser on Friday, January 12. Helmed by Darwin Kuriakose and written by Jinu V Abraham, the film stars Tovino as a cop, and it also stars Siddique, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan, and Alencier Ley Lopez in pivotal roles. The investigative thriller revolves around two major crimes that shook Kerala.

A glimpse of Tovino Thomas starrer Anweshippin Kandethum

The teaser starts with villagers discovering the dead body of a girl in the middle of the woods. The next frame introduced Tovino as a cop, showcasing him lost in deep thought to unravel the truth and nab the murderer. In the next few scenes, Tovino with his team can be seen busy investigating the village and bashing what appear to be goons. Besides this, the murderer was seen tying up the dead body of a girl. The teaser concluded with the actor discovering a chit with what appears to be a hint to solve the case.

Tovino also shared the teaser on his Instagram handle and captioned it as “Setting the digital world ablaze, take a glimpse into the world of #anweshippinKandethum!!”

Tovino Thomas on starring in Anweshippin Kandethum

Earlier in a statement, Tovino expressed his excitement about the film and called himself "fortunate enough to play a cop's role". He added, "Anweshippin Kandethum and its protagonist are entirely different. Though based on a real crime investigation, the script is crafted to offer many edge-of-the-seat moments and maintain suspenseful elements throughout."

(A still from the teaser | Image: Saregama Malayalam/YouTube)

Produced by Yoodlee Films, the film stars Harishree Ashokan, Prem Prakash, Pramod Veliyanadu, Kottayam Naseer, Madhupal, and Asees Nedumbang in supporting roles. The film will hit the theatres on February 9. Apart from Anweshippin Kandethum, 2018 star Tovino Thomas will also star in Identity alongside Leo star Trisha Krishnan.