As Unni Mukundan Announces PM Modi Biopic, Marco Team Moves Forward With Sequel Lord Marco Without Him

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan earlier this year confirmed that the sequel to Marco will not go ahead, citing the "negative" reception surrounding the project. In response to a query on Instagram regarding the status of Marco 2, Unni wrote, “Bro, apologies but I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project. I’ll try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco. Thanks for all the love and positivity. Cheers.”

Marco, a 2024 Malayalam action thriller directed by Haneef Adeni, was a spin-off from the 2019 film Mikhael, with Unni reprising his role as the violent gangster Marco. The film followed the rise of Marco within the powerful Adat family, a key player in Kerala’s gold mafia. Though it emerged as a major commercial success, reportedly grossing over Rs 100 crore globally and becoming the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film to date, the film drew criticism for its excessive violence.

Amid Unni confirming that Marco 2 will not be made, it has come to light that Cubes Entertainment has registered the title Lord Marco at the Film Chamber. "Director Haneef Adeni and Producer Shareef Muhammed have registered the title '#LordMarco' at the Film Chamber. #UnniMukundan is not part of the project. Who do you think will lead in #Marco2? Any guesses?" the post read.

While Lord Marco project is officially in the works or not has not been confirmed by the makers, many are speculating about who could potentially replace Unni Mukundan in the lead role.